Birthday Gift for fans! Sachin to return to direction, Supriya to produce film

Sachin Pilgaonkar and his wife Supriya Pilgaonkar has same birth date, so the duo celebrated there bash yesterday on 17th August where Sachin turned 60 years-old where as Supriya looks extremely beautiful in her age. On The special occasion Sachin’s next directorial venture was announced, to be produced by his wife Supriya Pilgaonkar, Joe Rajan and Vajir Singh. Sachin returns to direction after four years. The film will star Abhinav Berde, Sachin’s dear friend and late co-star Laxmikant Berde’s son.

Talking about the bash all the family and friends where present to celebrate. Sachin Tendulkar, Devendra Fadnavis, Jaya Bachchan, Abbas-Mustan, Jackie Shroff, Johnny Lever and Raj Thackeray among others also dropped in to wish Sachin Pilgaonkar.



