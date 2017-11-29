Birthday Boy Fawad Khan to Saba Qamar: Pakistani stars who have acted in Bollywood

Pakistani actor and handsome hunk Fawad Khan turns 36 today. He was born on November 29, in 1981 in Karachi, Pakistan. We all know him from Bollywood films like Khoobsurat, Kapoor and Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil apart from this his show like ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ and ‘Humsafar’ on Zindagi channel, which were loved by the audience. Humsafar’s title song ‘Woh Humsafar Tha’ still mesmerises youngsters. He made his debut with Sonam Kapoor in Khoobsurat, and made a space in the Indian audience with his flawless acting. In Kapoor and Sons, he played the role of a homosexual, which was a shock factor for the audience. He was also seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in a cameo as Anushka Sharma’s boyfriend and then husband. His role was reduced in the film because of political pressure on KJo.

Apart from Fawad Khan, these Pakistani actors have also worked in Bollywood. Check out the list below

Ali Zafar

A multi-talented actor Ali Zafar is also a singer, songwriter, model and painter. He has been seen in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Chashme Baddoor, Dear Zindagi, and Tere Bin Laden. His performance in his debut film garnered critical appreciation and earned him several nominations in the Best Male Debut category, including Filmfare. In 2013, Zafar was voted as the “Sexiest Asian Man on the Planet” based on a worldwide poll by the British newspaper Eastern Eye.

Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan was in Raees opposite King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. She plays the role of Shah Rukh’s love interest, and later his wife. After that, in September, she was spotted with Ranbir Kapoor in New York, cigarettes in hand, casually strolling the street. The picture of the actors went viral in internet in a very short period.

Saba Qamar

A talented actor, Saba Qamar, was seen in ‘Hindi Medium’ as Meeta Batra opposite Irrfan Khan. The film is a comedy drama film based on parents, who want their children to get admission in top school and for that Saba and Irrfan do bizarre things. ‘Hindi Medium’ was Saba’s Bollywood debut film, helmed by Saket Chaudhary.

Imran Abbas

Another handsome hunk Imran Abbas, also appeared in Karan Johar’s film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, where he plays a role of doctor and a boyfriend of Anushka Sharma. He made his debut in the Vikram Bhatt’s film Creature 3D opposite Bipasha Basu, where he was nominated for Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut category.

Veena Malik

Veena Malik made her debut in Bollywood with item song in ‘Gali Gali Mein Chor Hain’ titled ‘Chhanno’. After that, she again featured in the item number ‘Fann Ban Gayi’ from Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya’. Veena made her acting debut with a comedy film ‘Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai’. She also played the role of Silk Smitha in a Kannada film ‘Dirty Picture: Silk Sakkath Hot’. In Bollywood, Vidya Balan played the character of Silk Smitha in the film with same title, ‘Dirty Picture’.

Mawra Hocane

Mawra Hocane made her debut with the romantic film ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ opposite Harshvardhan Rane. She plays the role of Saraswati as ‘Saru’, who is simple and a traditional girl, who comes to Mumbai to meet her soulmate and falls in love with Inder Parihaar (Harshvardhan Rane).

Sajal Ali

Sajal Ali plays the role of Arya in Mom. She is the daughter of Sridevi and portrays a rape victim in the film. Sajal made her debut film in Bollywood with this film, and gave a highly impressive performance.

Adnan Siddiqui

Adnan Siddiqui was also seen in ‘Mom’, as husband of Sridevi. Apart from this, he has also worked in ‘A Mighty Heart’ along with Irrfan Khan and Angeline Jolie in 2007. He made his first debut in Pakistani films with ‘Yalghaar’.