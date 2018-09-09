Birthday boy Akshay Kumar’s daughter Nitara is a multitalented ‘star’ kid; we can prove it!

The Khiladi of Bollywood –Akshay Kumar- turned 51 today. In his 18 years of Bollywood career, Akshay has entertained audience with lot of iconic performances through his movies. Unlike many other Bollywood actors, Akshay has enjoyed a stable relationship with his wife, Twinkle Khanna. The couple shares a strong relationship with each other and have two children, son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

At present, Nitara is 5 years old. She will turn 6 soon as her birthday falls on September 25. Although, the celebrity couple Akshay and Twinkle do not share much about their daughter in public, many photos and videos on their social media profiles have revealed a lot about Nitara.

While Akshay Kumar is popular for his physical fitness personality, we can say that his daughter Nitara is gifted with attributes of intelligence. Her photos do not reveal just her cuteness, but also the activities she takes part in, thereby, revealing the high intelligent quotient that she has. Let’s have look at some of such photos of Nitara.

In the above photo, Nitara is visiting a book store while having a glance at a book. Well, this is quite interesting as kids of this age mostly want to enjoy and play. This photo proves that Akshay’s little princess is too attracted to books, like her writer mother Twinkle Khanna.

While it is said that everyone is should practice Yoga, Nitara has taken it quite seriously. Watching her mom practicing Yoga in the morning has attracted her attention and seems like she will wait no time to start practicing it.

My little cub is busy mapping her way around the zoo #BossBaby

Do you get confuse while analyzing maps? Well then you lack skills of Nitara. The above photo shows how the little princess is mapping her way out while visiting a zoo.

Do you like to have a pet, perhaps a dog or a cat? But this is very common choice as Nitara has a unique choice of having a pet. The photo shows how she is attracted towards a Unicorn and asks her dad to bring one for her.

A holiday for her=Double the work for me #MommyMornings

Although cooking requires a lot of experience, Nitara is not behind is helping her mother out in the kitchen. The above picture shows cute Nitara in a chef dress who is ready to help her mother out with the kitchen chores. Well for Nitara, age doesn’t matter when it comes to cooking.

In the above photo, Nitara is seen trying out her hands at painting. It can be seen that it is quite a very small age to learn painting, which require a lot of concentration and skills. However, her keen interest shows she will gain the mastery in painting one day for sure.

While painting is not that easy, nor is flying a kite. Learning to fly a kite is quite a big challenge but it seems that Nitara is not behind to learn that too from his father. Seems that she will become a master in flying kites.

Sunday morning reading with the little one #bookworm #India

Mythology can be a tough thing to understand for some, but this is not the case with Nitara. While people learn about Ramayana during their school days, Nitara is not waiting time to know about it. That is why Sita’s Ramayana is one of her favourite books to read.

Do you like to scare people with pranks? Well, you have no chances of that with Nitara. Have a look at the video in which she is all ready to scare everyone with a ghost’s mask. Interesting to see that she is not scared of this frightening mask herself and rather put it on her face, with a big knife as a bonus.