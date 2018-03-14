Free Press Journal
Birthday boy Aamir dedicates 1st Instagram post to mother

— By Asia News International | Mar 14, 2018 02:15 pm
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar and birthday boy Aamir Khan has dedicated his first Instagram post to a very special person. Comprising a grid of nine photos, the ‘Dangal’ star shared a photo of his mother.

He captioned the post as, “The person because of whom I am who I am…” The ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ star, who currently enjoys a massive social media following through Facebook and Twitter, on Tuesday, joined the Instagram family.

https://www.instagram.com/_aamirkhan/


