Bipasha Basu trolled for endorsing condom ad

New Delhi: Bollywood’s ‘monkey couple’ Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were recently seen together in a condom ad. Soon after the ad surfaced online, internet trollers targetted the celebrity couple for endorsing it.

Bipasha is known for her boldness and said,“The idea is to create awareness on the subject; it’s the need of the hour. I am doing no wrong by endorsing condoms.”

She expressed her disappointment on how ‘sex’ is still considered taboo in India through a tweet.

Although some appreciated the actor for her initiative to spread awareness, others shamed her.

Some troller advised, “Bipasha Basu, not sure you should be doing this. Wait and explore good cinema. You do have a brand value.”

Another troller took a potshot at her career, saying, “No movies been offered to these two, so they have to resort to cheesy commercials.”

Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of ‘Alone’ and married in 2016.