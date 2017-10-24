Bipasha Basu trolled for endorsing condom ad

New Delhi: Bollywood’s ‘monkey couple’ Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were recently seen together in a condom ad. Soon after the ad surfaced online, internet trollers targetted the celebrity couple for endorsing it.
Bipasha is known for her boldness and said,“The idea is to create awareness on the subject; it’s the need of the hour. I am doing no wrong by endorsing condoms.”
She expressed her disappointment on how ‘sex’ is still considered taboo in India through a tweet.
Although some appreciated the actor for her initiative to spread awareness, others shamed her.
Some troller advised, “Bipasha Basu, not sure you should be doing this. Wait and explore good cinema. You do have a brand value.”
Also Read: Does Bipasha Basu called John Abraham an assh*le?
Another troller took a potshot at her career, saying, “No movies been offered to these two, so they have to resort to cheesy commercials.”
Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of ‘Alone’ and married in 2016.
In a country that has the second largest population in the world.. we still have taboos on just the words sex and condoms… but not the actual act. Let’s talk more… read more and learn more about all the things that can be avoided just by the use of a simple precaution. With condoms you can have planned pregnancies and protected sex… which can curb the growth HIV and STD cases. As a couple we believe in this that’s why we have thoughtfully endorsed it. @bipashabasu @playgardcondoms