Bipasha Basu to provide ‘informed platform’ about health

Actress Bipasha Basu, a fitness enthusiast, says she is looking at the digital platform to impart knowledge about health and fitness. A quick look at her social media posts — the latest one being “Flex arms, stretch legs and turn heads” — will give people an idea about her passion for fitness.

Not just that. A few years ago, the “Raaz” actress had unveiled a set of DVDs that told you how to burn fat fast. She now has more to offer to fitness freaks. “Soon, I will be imparting more knowledge to people who want to get fit. It will be in the digital world because DVDs don’t really matter any more,” Bipasha said.

“It will be a regular stream of information on one solid platform. It won’t be only about what I do but about what different kinds of people need to do. It will be much more like an informed platform about health and fitness — and not just workouts. It will be a 360 degrees platform that will cover everything good for the human body,” she added.

But the former model isn’t a fan of people with “skinny” figure. “As a model, there are times when you have to be skinny… but there are curvy models too. I don’t appreciate people who are very sticky or skinny. I believe that you have to be fit and strong so that when you are old, your body still functions properly. You need to have the right amount of muscle mass and be curvy as a woman. I don’t think that very skinny women are sexy. I am not a big fan of it,” she said.

While fitness will always be on top of her mind, Bipasha, who was last seen on the big screen in the 2015 horror film “Alone”, is excited about her upcoming movie. “The audience will get to see me (on the big screen) by end of the year for sure. It’s not going to be a horror movie,” she said. She finds the horror genre “amazing and entertaining”.