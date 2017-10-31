Bigg revelation? Priyank Sharma’s Splitsvilla X contestants claim he’s in love with Vikas Gupta

We all know that Priyank Sharma was a part of MTV Splitsvilla X. From the same show, his co-contestants Hritu Zee and Akash Choudhary have revealed to Tellychakkar that Priyank Sharma is deeply in love with Vikas Gupta. They even spoke about Divya’s love for Priyank. Akash said that the two of them are very close and also that he keeps seeing their stories on the social media. Hritu also said that Vikas’ Instagram stories are always revolving around Priyank. At the end, Akash said that there is no smoke without fire.

Talking about Priyank and his girlfriend Divya, earlier, a report on TellyChakkar suggested, “Divya had strong feelings for Priyank but now they have broken up! They were never really into a strong relationship. It was always dicey. Divya did have feelings for him but Priyank never really showed much interest. Vikas Gupta’s news was indeed a huge blow to her. She got a reality check.”

But Divya has rubbished these allegations and said that they are in relationship. Talking about Priyank, he is in the Bigg Boss house as wild card entry. He was thrown out of the house for hitting co-contestant Akash Dadlani but now he looks more confident and in no mood to lose.