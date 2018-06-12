Bigg Boss Telugu host Nani files defamation case against Sri Reddy, demands unconditional apology within 7 days

The king of all reality shows, Bigg Boss kicked of its second season in Telugu yesterday with 16 contestants inside the house. Hosted by Jr NTR in the first season, this time it was Nani to take up the task. The contestants are a mixture of commoners and celebrities, making it all the more exciting.

The show is in its infant stage with the second season and has been rattled for a completely unexpected reason. Nani has slapped a legal notice on Sri Reddy for defaming him. According to reports, Nani was instrumental in not letting Sri Reddy participate in the show despite a prior invitation as mentioned by the actress herself in an interview with a leading daily.

She further went on record to state that Nani never kept his promises and took away her opportunities. Now, Nani is set for a legal action against the actress for defaming him.

The legal notice read, “The statements were neither substantiated nor any details with respect to the allegations were mentioned by you, thereby clearly indicating that the said statements made by you are false and are being made only to defame our client. A number of other endorsements which were being negotiated by our client and were in the pipeline are also being cancelled pursuant your illegal actions of defaming our client. Therefore, your actions have clearly damaged the reputation of our client and has also caused a severe loss of financial and business opportunities.”

According to a daily, the actor is seeking an unconditional apology from her in 7 days, failing which legal action will be taken, as reported by Bollywood Life.