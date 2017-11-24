Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Namitha and Veerendra Chowdhary get hitched in a traditional wedding; See pics

Actress Namitha, who was last seen in Bigg Boss Tamil has got hitched with her longtime boyfriend Veerandra Chowdhary on Friday, 24th November in a traditional wedding. The couple tied a knot in the presence of their family, friends and celebrities from TV and film industry, at ISKON in Tirupati.

Reportedly, Namitha and Veerendra’s marriage was conducted as per Hindu customs in which the groom Veerendra tied the sacred thread around the neck of lovely bride Namitha at around 5:30 am in the presence of a priest.

Groom Veerendra was sporting colourful sherwani, while the blushing bride was seen in an orange-pink silk saree with a heavy border matching up with expensive pieces of jewellery for her wedding. The couple was looking extremely adorable together.

Interestingly, the wedding was attended by celebrities like Sarath Kumar with his wife Radhika, Bigg Boss Tamil contestants like Harathi Ganesh, Shakthi, etc. However, for the whole Kollywood industry, the couple is going to host grand reception in Chennai.

See the pics of Namitha-Veerendra Chowdhary’s wedding:

Happy married life #NamiVeerMarriage #Namitha weds #Veer ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Str Aathi (@straathi) on Nov 23, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

God bless you Namitha and Veerendra