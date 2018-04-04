Bigg Boss Marathi: Usha Nadkarni, Rajesh Shringarpure set to enter house; all you need to know

After the success of famous yet controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, the makers are now set to bring its Marathi version. Yes! ‘Bigg Boss Marathi’ is on its way. The show will hit the screens from April 15 and Marathi Bollywood actor Mahesh Manjrekar will host the show. After the official announcement of the show was made, the audience is excited to know the details about the show. A regional news channel has revealed the names of possible contestants.

The first contestant is famous on-screen wicked mother-in-law Usha Nadkarni. Nadkarni who was last seen in ‘Pavitra Rishta’, is known for her blunt personality and if she makes entry in the house, there is no doubt that the house will remain hot. In fact, Nadkarni confirm the same to a leading daily. Usha said, “Yes, I am participating in the show. But I am worried and also afraid to see myself in the show. The major reason for it is, no other contestant of my age is going to be there inside the Bigg Boss house.”

There other names too which we heard such as Rajesh Shringarpure. Rajesh is famously known for movies like Arjun Rampal starrer ‘Daddy’, ‘Zenda’, ‘Sangharsha’ and many more. His work in ‘Daddy’ was much appreciated. The third one is Sushant Shelar. Wherever we talk about politics and entertainment, the first name comes in our mind is Sushant Shelar. And as we know, Big Boss’s house is the great ancestry of politics.

The other one is actress Resham Tipnis. Resham is known for bold attitude. Azad Kale, who’s currently on break, is likely to make an entry in the house. There is also reports of other celebs like Chef Vishnu Manohar and Chef Parag Kanhere, Pushkar Jog, Megha Dhade.

For many to know, ‘Bigg Boss Marathi’ will start from April 15 on ‘Colors Marathi’ channel. The Hindi version of the show always made headlines with controversy, turbulence in the house. But keeping the culture of Marathi artists, we think this one might be quite different.