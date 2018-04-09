Bigg Boss Marathi: Things you need to know about tentative Bigg Boss contestant – Shiv Thakre

The Marathi version of Bigg Boss is all set to start from April 15, 2018, on Colors Marathi. The Bigg Boss Marathi will be hosted by none other than Mahesh Manjrekar. Talking about hosting the show, the filmmaker said, “Bigg Boss is the most popular show in our Indian Television industry. It’s an honour to be in the same shoes as Salman Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, Sudeep and Kamal Haasan. I feel one can’t prepare for a show like this. It is so unpredictable and high on emotion that spontaneity is the only key which works. I wish the contestants all the very best for the first season.”

Well, everyone is eager to know the names of the contestants for the Bigg Boss Marathi. Popular Marathi celebs like Usha Nadkarni, Rajesh Shringarpure, Pushkar Jog, Sushant Shelar and others are expected to be a part of the show. Amid all, there is one name is hugely popular among Marathi audience and who is reportedly likely to be a part of Bigg Boss Marathi contestant list is Shiv Thakre.

So, let’s us get to know more about Shiv Thakre

Shiv Thakre was first seen in the adventure show, MTV Roadies Rising . He contestant reached the semi-final stage of the show.

Shiv’s full name is Shiv Manoharrao Uttamrao Zinguji Ganuji Thakre.

Shiv Thakre is from Amravati and he is very hard working person.

Shiv is also a dancer and right now working as an event manager as well.

In an audition of Roadies Rising, he revealed that he has done farming, newspaper vending and other small jobs.

As per Shiv, he is scared of darkness and doesn’t like to go out if its dark.

Shiv is a fitness freak and usually shares his videos on his social media handles.

Shiv Thakre is a devotee of Lord Ganesha and always chants his name before doing any work.

Shiv Thakre wants to work in films and thinks that he can do villainous roles better.

In Roadies Rising, Shiv did his tasks very efficiently and never let his team down.

So, let’s see how Shiv will perform in Bigg Boss Marathi.