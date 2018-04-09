Bigg Boss Marathi launch: Mahesh Manjrekar says, It’s an honor to be in the same shoes as Salman Khan, Mithun Chakraborty

Mumbai: After winning over the hearts and remotes of millions of viewers across Hindi, Kannada, Bangla, Tamil and Telugu speaking markets, Bigg Boss in its latest avatar is ready to capture the imagination of the Marathi viewers. With over 331 million viewers hooked on to the show across India, the First ever edition of Bigg Boss in Marathi shall premiere with a grand launch event on 15th April at 7 PM and subsequent episodes shall air from Monday to Saturday at 9:30PM while the Sunday episode will air at 9PM. 15 celebrity contestants will step in as house guests ready to live under surveillance for 100 days. The show will be anchored by none other than the famous actor-director-producer par excellence, Mahesh Manjrekar.

After successfully pioneering the entry of Bigg Boss in regional languages, Ravish Kumar – Head, Regional Entertainment, Viacom18 said on the upcoming Marathi edition “The show has seen significant viewer loyalty over the years, in all languages and in all countries. The last couple of years have also seen a considerable rise in viewership in the Marathi market which can be attributed to shows with strong production values and innovative concepts. With learnings from 40 markets from across the globe we are launching the very first season of Bigg Boss in Marathi, tailormade as per the coming of age Marathi viewers who love disruptive content, human drama, real emotions and cinematic production values”.

He further added, “The show also opens up wonderful opportunities for Brand integrations owing to the individual affinity level that it conveys and the buzz value it creates. The content is also very digital friendly which gives us more avenues to amplify the show. We welcome our Presenting Sponsor Dabur Red Paste on-board along with the other Special Partners. Here’s looking forward to a mutually beneficial partnership that will entertain and enthrall viewers.”

On bringing forth the very first edition of Bigg Boss for the Marathi viewers, said Nikhil Sane – Business Head, Colors Marathi, Gujarati and Viacom18 Motion Pictures Regional Movies, “Bigg Boss is pure reality in its absolute form. As a content creator I have seen the Marathi viewers evolve over time. On customizing Bigg Boss for the Marathi viewers, the thought was to break the mould and showcase something incredible that will generate tremendous curiosity. Our eclectic mix of contestants range from 25 to 65 years of age and their quirks and works will delight the viewers! And to control the reins of these inmates we have got on-board the very imposing and accomplished Mahesh Manjrekar, whose quick wittedness will keep the audiences glued to the show.”

Said the Host of the season, Mahesh Manjrekar, “Bigg Boss is the most popular show in our Indian Television industry. It’s an honor to be in the same shoes as Salman Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, Sudeep and Kamal Hasan. I feel one can’t prepare for a show like this. It is so unpredictable and high on emotion that spontaneity is the only key which works. I wish the contestants all the very best for the first season.”

On creating another adaptation of the successful franchisee, said Abhishek Rege – CEO, Endemol Shine India, “What keeps every season and every version ticking is the ‘keep guessing’ nature of the show. Our creative teams have been in motion for months now to put together a version that will draw the Marathi speaking viewers. The contestants will be housed in Lonavala in a lavish house that will awe them as well as the viewers. Our endeavor is to make the show an entertaining proposition which can be enjoyed by all.”

Bigg Boss is one of India’s biggest and most popular reality TV show that follows contestants who cohabit the Bigg Boss House that is isolated from the outside world. With no internet, no TV and no phone the voice of Bigg Boss is the only source of guidance in their lives during their stay of about 100 days. With numerous cameras watching every move of the contestants’, each week, at least one participant will be evicted based on nominations from fellow housemates and through public votes. The last person standing wins the show.