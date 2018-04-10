Bigg Boss Marathi Contestants: Check out the tentative list of Mahesh Manjrekar’s upcoming show

After winning over the hearts and remotes of millions of viewers across Hindi, Kannada, Bangla, Tamil and Telugu speaking markets, Bigg Boss in its latest avatar is ready to capture the imagination of the Marathi viewers. The First ever edition of Bigg Boss in Marathi shall premiere with a grand launch event on 15th April at 7 PM and subsequent episodes shall air from Monday to Saturday at 9:30 PM while the Sunday episode will air at 9 PM. The host Mahesh Manjrekar will be introducing 15 celebrity contestants as houseguests who will be living under surveillance for 100 days.

Amid all, everyone is thinking who will be those 15 contestants. Well, those name will definitely be revealed on April 15. But before that, we got to know some of the tentative contestants’ name who might enter the mad house on April 15.

Shiv Thakre As per the sources, MTV Roadies Rising semi-finalist, Shiv Thakre might enter the Bigg Boss Marathi house. After impressing everyone in the Roadies Rising with his performances, the performer is all set to play his second game in the show.

Sayali Sanjeev There must be hardly some people in Maharashtra who don’t know Kahe Diya Pardes’ fame Sayali Sanjeev aka Gauri. Sayali Sanjeev created love in everyone’s heart with her brilliant performance of a daughter, wife in the show, Kahe Diya Pardes. Let’s see how Sayali would perform in the house.

Usha Nadkarni One of the brutal mother-in-law in the film industry, Usha Nadkarni is all set to enter the Bigg Boss Marathi house. Known for her arrogant mother-in-law in the show like Pavitra Rishta and films like ‘Maaherchi Saadi’ and others, Usha Nadkarni confirmed her participation to the leading daily as well.

Shashank Ketkar Every girls’ heartthrob Shree from Honar Sun Mi Hya Gharchi played by Shashank Ketkar is also reportedly going to be a part of Bigg Boss Marathi. After getting divorced with Tejashree Pradhan, Shashank got married to his friend, Priyanka Dhavale. Shashank has seen a lot of ups and down in his life, hence let’s see how he would survive in the game.

Devdatta Nage Maharashtra’s deity, Khandoba who was actually played by Devdatta Nage is all set to show his true image in the Bigg Boss house. After impressing everyone with his solid performance as Khanderaya, Devadatta will be trying to impress this time again with his real image.

Prathamesh Parab Prathamesh Parab who is popularly known as ‘Dagadu’ from the film ‘Timepass’ may enter the Bigg Boss house. Known for his rowdy andaz in films like ‘Balak Palak’, ‘Urfi’, Prathamesh will definitely show his other shades in the house.

Suvrat Joshi After impressing in the shows like Dil Dosti Duniyadari and Dil Dosti Duniyadari 2, an NSD alumni Suvrat Joshi is all set to enter the Bigg Boss Marathi house. Suvrat’s first Marathi film, ‘Shikari’ is about to release and it has been gaining popularity for its hot scenes picturised on him.

















(This list is not yet confirmed)