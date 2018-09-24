Bigg Boss couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s special wedding card is beautiful and traditional

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met each other at the Bigg Boss house and after the show ended they dated each other for a while before they got engaged. Their fans always love when they post pictures together. After their wedding was finalised earlier, fans went nuts as they wished the couple on social media.

Earlier today, Yuvika shared photos of their special wedding invitation with a beautiful caption which read, “1st step towards our journey need ur blessings n lots of lv big thank u to @alokik.exclusive for making beautiful card on a short notice �� tx for being there n congratulations mr @princenarula ��❤️��❤️.”

Have a look

The wedding invitation is indeed looking beautifully boxed with photo frame of an idol of Lord Ganesha inside it. Notably, the reason behind sharing the box is to make people keep their wedding as one of the memorable affairs of their life.

Prince and Yuvika even visited Lord Ganesha to pray for their happy future and they gave the first invitation to Bappa.

On the work front, Prince is currently working in Naagin 3 as a ‘Snake Charmer’ while Yuvika will next be seen opposite Jimmy Shergill in SP Chauhan.