Former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan has tremendous fan following on social media but she is not favourite of many, yes, that is true, Hina khan is getting constantly trolled on social media by Shilpa Shinde fans. Because of this she is frustrated and released a video in which she is saying she will delete her social media account. Recently Hina Khan went live on Instagram account and asked the fans to spread positivity on Twitter or she will delete her account, she ended the conversation by saying spread love.

In Bigg Boss house Hina and Shilpa had many fights and they were not on good terms, because of this fans of both of them had a massive fight on Twitter and started trolling both the celebs. But Hina Khan always tried to stop such trolling. And now she has said that if the trolls do not stop she will delete her account.

On the work front Hina Khan will be seen in a Punjabi Song as of now and she is also enjoying her free time. Last year she received most stylish award, she was also the highest paid actress when she was doing TV. As of now not much information has been revealed about her upcoming projects.