Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan launches YouTube channel

Mumbai: Actress Gauahar Khan launched her YouTube channel on Thursday, which marked four years of her journey since her stint in “Bigg Boss” season 7.

The channel is called “Things you’ve Never heard about me!”. It will give viewers a sneak peak into Gauahar’s personal life.

“I’m really excited about launching my official YouTube channel that I’ve been contemplating to create since quite some time now. I’m grateful to the audience and my fans for showering their love and support. I will certainly strive to work hard and continue entertaining them like always,” Gauahar said in a statement.

On the work front, Gauahar was last seen in “Begum Jaan”, and she is working on bringing out her fashion line.