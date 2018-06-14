Bigg Boss 2 Telugu: Contestant Sanjana Anne reveals her casting couch experience

An aspiring actress and Bigg Boss 2 Telugu contestant Sanjana Anne has recently revealed her casting couch experience. Yes, right now #MeToo campaign has been getting a lot of response where many established as well as aspiring actresses shared their dark experience of facing casting couch.

Recently, before entering the Bigg Boss 2 Telugu house, Sanjana Anne shared her casting couch experience in an interview. She said in an interview, “When I started my career in modelling and was trying for film chances, one of the directors said to me that he wanted to meet me. He also asked that when could he meet me. I thought that he was talking about a role in the movie but he said that I thought you know much about film Industry. Later one of my friends told me that the director was asking for a sexual favour. I said no to the director. Later, the director sent his manager to call me. I went to the director’s office along with my sister and brother. The director and his manager shouted at me and made some cheap comments. Later, I warned the director and also slapped him.”

Well, it seems like Telugu film industry’s darkness is nowadays getting exposed as a few months ago, Sri Reddy took many big names by whom she was harassed and had face situations similar to Sanjana. Meanwhile, Sanjana Anne is one of the participants of controversial reality shows Bigg Boss 2, which is being hosted by Natural Star Nani. Sanjana Anne has been the winner of Miss Hyderabad Beauty Pageant in 2016. After featuring in many successful modelling assignments, Sanjana is looking for a place in the acting world.