Bigg Boss 12: Well edited or scripted? Ex-contestants slam Salman Khan’s controversial show

Reality shows are the real entertainers but are also great fodder for controversies. And one such entertaining but provocative show is ‘Bigg Boss‘. The famous reality show is coming back with its 12th season. The show will premiere on August 16 at 9 PM. Ever since its inception, the show has witnessed number of controversies with one of them being former contestants alleging it of being scripted. Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant, Diandra Soares went on to say that audience should stop ‘wasting their money’ on voting as the show’s outcome is pre-decided. Diandra, who participated in ‘Bigg Boss’ Season 10, lashed out at Swami Om for his actions and that is when the supermodel asked the fans to stop spending time and resources on voting.

On the other hand, ‘Bigg Boss 11’ runner-up Hina Khan after coming out of the house refuted about the show being scripted but called the show ‘well-edited’. Hina said, “Bigg Boss is not at all a scripted show, but a very well-edited show. It’s a brilliantly edited show. You see something, you react so whosoever said whatever… I don’t blame anyone…”

The popular reality show will be hosted by Salman Khan again and will have a different theme this season, which is ‘Vichitra Jodi’. There are several names which are popping up as likely contestants such as Dipika Kakkar, ex-cricketer S Sreesanth, Bhajan singer Anup Jalota and many others. As of now, there are two confirmed names, that of Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiya.