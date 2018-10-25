Bigg Boss 12 Updates: Deepak Kumar becomes the new captain of the house by defeating Megha Dhade
Bigg Boss 12 is at a super interesting turn with all the tables turned against once powerful contestants. The breaking up of Jodis and the subsequent changed equations. Now, the latest khabar from the Bigg Boss house is that Deepak Kumar is the new captain of the house! Oh yes! If you have been following up the Bigg Boss, you would know that it was Urvashi who wanted to be the captain and Deepak agreed to support her, after all they entered as a Jodi. While playing the BB Poultry Farm task, Surbhi Rana did not let Urvashi win and with the result, Deepak emerged victorious. Urvashi and Deepak had a fight too. She even said that he’s the new villian in the house.
Not just this, all inmates ganged up against Megha Dhade and tortured her till she gave in. Urvashi was anyway planning to send her to Kaal Kothari because she is a tough competition, after all Megha is the first winner of Bigg Boss Marathi. But looks like Megha could not stand up to the torture meted out to her and conceited defeat after putting up a brave front. Deepak Kumar is the new captain and hence will be spared from eliminations!
Captaincy ki iss race mein gharwale kar rahe hain @meghadhade par ek saath vaar! Kya hoga iska anjaam? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 @iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @TheGarnierMan @letsdroom pic.twitter.com/X975VVIUOj
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 25, 2018