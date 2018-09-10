Bigg Boss 12: This is how much Salman Khan is charging for one episode

The level of excitement is reaching new heights as the much-awaited controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 12’ is all set to kick start from this weekend. Salman has hosted the show since 2011. As the show is set to begin, there are speculations regarding the contestants, theme and many more things. To add to rumours, there is one more speculation that is doing the rounds, which about pay-scale of Salman Khan for the 12th season. According to a report in the online portal, ‘Dabangg’ Khan has hiked his fees for the current season and is charging Rs 14 crore per episode. And going by this then, Salman will be taking more than Rs 300 crore this season.

As per the 2017 report, Salman charged around Rs 2.5 crore per episode, from Bigg Boss 4 to 6. After then, he doubled the fees to Rs 5 crore for ‘Bigg Boss 7’, Rs 5.5 crore for Rs Bigg Boss 8, Rs 7-8 crore for Bigg Boss 9, Rs 8 crore for Bigg Boss 10 and Rs 11 crore for Bigg Boss 11.

As per promos and various reports, the theme of the ‘Bigg Boss 12’ will be ‘vichitra jodis’ and will reportedly have two hosts and two houses. Several celebrity names such as Dipika Kakar, Tanushree Dutta, Shaleen Bhanot are doing the rounds.