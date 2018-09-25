Bigg Boss 12: Srishty Rode’s boyfriend Manish Naggdev unhappy with ladylove comparing his name with snakes

Bigg Boss 12 is creating a lot of buzz among fans and viewers worldwide and this year’s concept of singles vs pairs is giving a new thrill to the show. Many times, the actions of contestants inside the house lead to certain reactions from their relatives and friends outside and such an incident has come out in this season as well.

Recently in an earlier episode of Bigg Boss 12, Srishty Rode was seen making fun of her boyfriend Manish Naggdev’s name. Last week, Srishty was having a conversation about her love for snakes during which she made a statement on his boyfriend’s name, revealing how much she loves it. However, it was just a joke, Manish did not like her making fun of his name, but has taken it in a good spirit.

Manish told SpotboyE, “Yea, I did see it and I was laughing throughout. She has insulted me in a humourous manner but at the same time it was really cute. She has said this to me many a time before and my reaction is always the same, “Shut up! It’s nothing like that.” Before she went into the house, I told her, ‘Do not speak about this on the show, Srishty’ but she did. Don’t know why? But it’s good, I am proud to be a Naggdev.”

Manish also mentioned that he liked the way his girlfriend is playing the controversial reality show and is proud of her. “I never expected she will play like this. In fact I feel very proud seeing her handle situations and people very smartly. She is the only one in the house who is playing her own game. She is trying to know each and every one, their strengths and weaknesses. She’s not like others, who are faking it. She is very clear that she will only connect with the people who she thinks she will get along with. If she feels she won’t gel with a particular person, she will not make an effort in that direction. I can see that she is being honest to herself, and she’s having fun doing so. Sometimes I see her singing. It is through Bigg Boss 12, that I have realised Srishty has an incredible sense of homour. Honestly, I am seeing a new version of my girlfriend on the show,” Manish said.