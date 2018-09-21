Bigg Boss 12 Shocker! Saurabh Patel has lied about his name and profession as a farmer? Here’s the truth

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12 has been entertaining us for 4 days now and the contestants of the show are already creating buzz among the masses. Notably, one commoner who caught everyone’s attention is farmer Saurabh Patel, who entered the house with his friend businessman Shivashish Mishra.

Saurabh has been very polite in the house and became everyone’s favourite. But do you know that he is a big liar and faking everyone with his life story?

Yes, as per the reports of Bollywood Life, Saurabh Patel is not just lying about his profession but also about his name. A close source to Patel told Bollywood Life, “His real name isn’t Saurabh. He was an assistant casting director. He has worked as an assistant casting director in production houses like Rashmi Sharma and BAG films.”

Shockingly, his ex-colleague further added by saying, “His real name is Sahil Rameshwar Patel. I don’t know why he is lying about his name and profession.” As per reports, Patel has worked with casting director Shadman Khan as his pictures with Sahil Patel are there on social media.

Shadman Khan went on to reveal, “Honestly, I don’t want to comment on it. Yes, he did work with me as my assistant and his name wasn’t Saurabh at that time. But I don’t want to drag myself into this. I hope he does well in the show.”

This is very shocking for viewers who have already become fans of him. Let’s see after learning about this fact, if people would save him or not from the eviction.