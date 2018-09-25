Bigg Boss 12 Shocker! Not love but ‘chai’ to convince Anup Jalota as Jasleen Matharu’s partner

Of all the hottest couples in Bollywood it is the unusual pair of Anup Jalota and his 28-year-old girlfriend, Jasleen Matharu that is ruling the buzz. The bhajan maestro took every one off-guard on his revelation of Jasleen as his ladylove. Recently BollywoodLife spoke to Kesar Matharu who spilled a lot more tea than one can imagine.

“I knew Anup Ji for many years. One day, he had come to Andheri for a recording and told me that he was nearby. I told him to come home for tea. At that time, we discussed how Jasleen was approached for Bigg Boss and we wanted her to do the show but could not find the partner. I suggested that he could enter inside as her teacher. It would be a guru-shishya jodi. He refused it initially. He said that he was too old and a misfit for the house. Plus, he said he had many shows. I said it would be three months of rest for him. Finally, he agreed”, said Matharu.

When asked if he had any idea of the budding romance, he said, “No that came as a jhatka (shock). I could not watch TV for a couple of days after hearing that.” However, Kesar Matharu has nice things to say about Jasleen. “She is my daughter. I wish her the best. People are saying that she is doing well inside the house. She has our blessings.”