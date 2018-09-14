Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde to dazzle with Salman Khan in this outfit; find out

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12 grand premiere is all set to air on September 16 at 9 pm. Hence, the excitement level among the audiences is high. Well, the shoot for the premiere will commence today as Loveratri stars Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain will be accompanying Salman for the promotions. But do you know, apart from Loveratri actors, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde will also be sharing screen space with Sallu?

Yes, as per the reports of Bollywood Life, Shilpa will be sharing stage with Salman, and will be seen wearing an Indo-western outfit. Well, we all know that Salman will be sporting a golden outfit at the event. But now, Shilpa too will be seen in a different avatar.

While speaking to Bollywood Life, Shilpa said, “Of course, I am very excited about my comeback on that stage. I wanted to look a little different but classy on the show. Elegance is always important for me. I don’t know what exactly I will be doing as the creative aspect is finalised at the end minute. In fact, I am not even sure if Salman Sir and I will be in the same frame. However, if our outfits match it will be fun. I am really looking forward to it.”

We must say that Salman and Shilpa’s appearance will be a double dhamaka for the audiences. Meanwhile, apart from Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, none of the contestants’ name has been revealed to the media. So, along with viewers, we are also excited to know who will be entering the Bigg Boss 12 house.