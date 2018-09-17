Bigg Boss 12: Revealed! Why S Sreesanth’s wife requested channel not to shave off his hair

Free Press Journal
Sep 17, 2018
On the grand premiere of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12, S Sreesanth entered as the last contestant of the season. Eventually, on the stage, S Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvaneshwari Kumari got emotional while giving him bid adieu and requested the makers not to shave off his hair. Now, isn’t that surprising?

While expressing the request of not to go bald, S Sreesanth’s wife got emotional and wished all the best to him for all the tasks. However, the reason behind not shaving his hair off is a superstition. As per a source quoted by Bollywood Life, “There is a specific reason behind this. His astrologer has advised him against it. Sree and his family are quite particular about these things. So, this is a special request from his wife.”

Well, that is quite religious. Sreesanth has had a tough time dealing with match-fixing allegations. Hence, it’s quite obvious from his wife to express her request to the makers. During the show, Sreesanth spoke emotionally about how she was his pillar of strength when the world ditched him after the spot-fixing scandal. The lady cried and he consoled her.


We hope Bigg Boss would consider her request!

