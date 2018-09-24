Bigg Boss 12: Rakhi Sawant offers to be Anup Jalota’s girlfriend if Jasleen Matharu leaves him; watch video

Rakhi Sawant is an Instagram sensation, a motormouth who nobody can ignore. She is also an ex Bigg Boss contestant among other things and is making no bones about the fact that she is enjoying Bigg Boss 12 to the core. Her Insta page is filled with reviews about the show and guesses what her prediction is? Like everyone, she has her money on Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu’s quirky / vichitra Jodi. For one, she is absolutely unabashed about the fact that some ‘handsome dude’ from the house will snatch Jasleen away from Jalota and well, he will be left with nothing but Lota, in her words of course.

Rakhi says that she knows Jasleen since many years since she has been a part of her dad Kesar Matharu’s production when she had just entered the industry. She said that Jasleen will be wooed by someone like Shivashish, Nirmal Singh, among others from the house. She further went on a rant accusing Anup of ‘going after every young girl’ and said that “Kuch toh kand kiya hoga ki uski teen biwiyaan bhag gai, ya kuch kand nahi kiya hoga.” Rakhi did not stop at this. She even offered to be his girlfriend after Jasleen leaves him. She said, “Anup ji don’t worry mai aapke saath kand karungi.” Watch this shocking video right here. We wonder what Anup Jalota has to say about this.

Currently, in the house the Anup – Jasleen Jodi is rocking. Host Salman Khan and even Varun Dhawan, who came in for a day to promote Sui Dhaaga, was quite impressed with the way they are playing their game inside the house. Plus, they also have created a lot of buzz and are entertaining to the core. We hope the makers listen to Rakhi and fulfil her wish of going to Bigg Boss 12 house as a wildcard entry maybe!