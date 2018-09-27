Free Press Journal
Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen kisses Anup Jalota, Karanvir Bohra tells her to smooch him; watch video

Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen kisses Anup Jalota, Karanvir Bohra tells her to smooch him; watch video

— By BollywoodHungama | Sep 27, 2018 11:33 am
Bigg Boss 12 season has been going all amaze till now and the contestants sure know to amp up the masala factor when things get slightly dull in the house. Now, the latest footage is that Jasleen kissed Anup in full public view and all the contestants, especially Karanvir Bohra are shook!

Jasleen enters the room after applying a bright red lipstick and tells Anup that he has to do to her bidding and then just kisses him in full public view, multiple times. She made his face all red and he was blushing too! Karanvir Bohra kept teasing the unconventional couple on and also suggested that she kiss his lips because that spot was empty, it seems! Check out the video:

Bigg Boss season 12 has already become the talk of the town and Jasleen and Anup are one of the most talked about contestants on the show. Firstly, Anup is a face known to everyone and the fact that he is dating someone who is 37 years younger to him makes him although more interesting. Salman Khan thinks of him as one of the strongest contestants out there in the show. Jasleen was in the news after she had a bitter spat with Dipika Kakar after last episode. She called Dipika cruel for torturing her in the Samudri Looteri task.

