Bigg Boss 12: Indian cricket’s drama king Sreesanth likely to enter Bigg Boss house?

Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss 12, is all set to go on air from September 16, 2018. Ever since the announcement of season 12, viewers have been eagerly waiting to see who is going to enter the mad house. There are several names of contestants doing rounds in town but none of the confirmations has come except Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who are finalised as the first couple to enter the house. But now, controversial cricketer Sreesanth may also enter the house.

Yes, reports suggest that cricketer Sreesanth will also be participating in the show. Though it is not confirmed yet, if reports to be believed then Sreesanth has been approached by the makers of the show. Apart from him, there are celebs like Tanushree and Ishita Dutta, Sasural Simar Ka actor Dipika Kakar, Naagin 2 star Karanvir Bohra, Danny D and Mahika Sharma, Splitsvilla beauty Scarlett M Rose and Ishqbaaz star Srishty Rode are a part of tentative contestant list.

For people who don’t know, Sreesanth is a pacer from Kerala who has played 27 Tests and 53 ODI and 10 T20I matches, including the 2007 World Cup. Sreesanth has been out of the national side since 2011 after a legal ban from all BCCI-related tournaments.