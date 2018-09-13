Bigg Boss 12: I know a lot of it is edited, says Shweta Tiwari about Salman Khan’s show

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12 is all set to go on air from September 16, hence the audiences are excited. Bigg Boss has always been accused of being a scripted show, but the makers and contestants always rubbish the reports. Recently, Bigg Boss 4 winner Shweta Tiwari was asked about the same and the answer from her side was quite shocking!

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Shweta said, “Bigg Boss is very entertaining and people keep talking about what has happened, but when I watch the show, I don t know what to believe because I know a lot of it is edited. Many a times, long conversations are only shown as two lines in the show, which then leads to misunderstandings.”

Well, this statement indicates that Bigg Boss is not scripted but brilliantly edited show. Earlier, when Salman was asked about scripted reports, he himself made it clear that nothing is planned and scripted.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 12 will be having a couple theme where Jodis would enter the house. So far, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been confirmed as the first Jodi couple of the show. Names of many celebs like Dipika Kakar, Scarlett Rose, Divya Agarwal, Mahika Sharma, S Sreesanth, Shaleen Bhanot and others have been doing rounds for the contestants of the show. But, everything would get clear at 9 pm on Sunday, September 16 on Colors.