Bigg Boss 12: Hina Khan turns messenger for Karanvir Bohra as he misses wife Teejay and daughters
TV’s famous and loved reality drama show ‘Bigg Boss 12‘ show has started and within a week, drama inside the house has begun with ex-cricketer Sreesanth threatening to leave the house. The pairing of bhajan singer Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu’s is making headlines. However, amid all this, there is one thing which is surely not to be missed. Famous TV actor Karanvir Bohra has already started missing his family, wife Teejay and twin daughter Bella and Vienna.
As soon as Karanvir made entry into the house, his wife Teejay Sidhu posted an Instagram message for hubby and on seeing the post Hina Khan turned into a messenger for the couple and sweetly replied, “And I just met him..he asked me to tell you that he loves you and kids a lot & he’s missing you all a lot.”
Congrats, #sweety, on being the first contestant to enter #BigBoss tonight! Loved your entry, loved the act. 🙂 I know entering #BigBoss was a hard decision to make, but I’m very proud of you. I know you’re doing it for the right reasons and I am with you one hundred percent. You did say you’d #love it if I worked so you could be a stay-at-home Dad! 😉 Sorry, this time YOU had to be the one to go! 😉 Next project, you stay with the #babies and I’ll work! 😄 #Loves you! ❤ @karanvirbohra #bigboss12 @colorstv
It is to note, Karanvir was already reluctant for doing the show and mentioned that he can’t stay without his twin daughters and wife Teejay Sidhu. As per BollywoodShadis a web portal, Karanvir’s younger daughter Vienna is extremely close to him and the two literally had to be pulled away from each other.