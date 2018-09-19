Bigg Boss 12: Hina Khan turns messenger for Karanvir Bohra as he misses wife Teejay and daughters

TV’s famous and loved reality drama show ‘Bigg Boss 12‘ show has started and within a week, drama inside the house has begun with ex-cricketer Sreesanth threatening to leave the house. The pairing of bhajan singer Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu’s is making headlines. However, amid all this, there is one thing which is surely not to be missed. Famous TV actor Karanvir Bohra has already started missing his family, wife Teejay and twin daughter Bella and Vienna.

As soon as Karanvir made entry into the house, his wife Teejay Sidhu posted an Instagram message for hubby and on seeing the post Hina Khan turned into a messenger for the couple and sweetly replied, “And I just met him..he asked me to tell you that he loves you and kids a lot & he’s missing you all a lot.”

It is to note, Karanvir was already reluctant for doing the show and mentioned that he can’t stay without his twin daughters and wife Teejay Sidhu. As per BollywoodShadis a web portal, Karanvir’s younger daughter Vienna is extremely close to him and the two literally had to be pulled away from each other.