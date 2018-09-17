Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Entertainment / Bigg Boss 12: Hilarious memes on Anup Jalota and girlfriend Jasleen Matharu will make you ROFL

Bigg Boss 12: Hilarious memes on Anup Jalota and girlfriend Jasleen Matharu will make you ROFL

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 17, 2018 04:07 pm
FOLLOW US:

Bhajan and ghazal sensation Anup Jalota was roped in as one of the contestants for Bigg Boss 12. As normal as it sounds, the singer had his girlfriend tagged along too. Apparently, the 65-year-old is in a relationship with his student Jasleen Matharu (28). While some might get awry about the obnoxious age gap, the couple seems to be in love and are quite the romantic jodi for the show.

The news spread like wildfire on social media and now it is churning into hilarious memes. Jasleen Matharu told leading daily, “This is going to come as a huge shock to my parents and friends as no one is aware of my relationship with Anup Jalota ji.”

Here is the laughter dose, check the hilarious memes


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Rehashing an old story

    The exchange of invective between the ruling party and the Congress over the escape of the bank defaulter Vijay Mallya…

  • Reassuring decisions

    Markets seem to have faith in the steps the Government is set to implement to contain the current account deficit…

  • Rahul Gandhi destined for political wilderness?

    Petrol and Diesel, by themselves, have become the most inflammable issues in Indian politics now. The ever-rising prices of petroleum…

  • Grapple with the rupee & oil but don’t panic

    The big news this week was on two key prices. One is the price of the almighty dollar, and the…

  • Justice granted

    The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…