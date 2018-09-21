Bigg Boss 12: ‘High time Anup Jalota starts laying eyes on other women’, says ex-contestant Rakhi Sawant

India’s ‘Bhajan Samrat’, Anup Jalota (65) raised everyone’s brows when he entered Bigg Boss 12 with his 28-year-old girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. Since then, people have been losing their calm on social media and having been commenting on this unusual relationship.

Earlier we reported of ex Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde speaking in support of Anup-Jasleen’s and shutting down trolls, “Anup ji is not an isolated example of such relationships to feel weird about it. I don’t think it is wrong if two people are compatible and have developed a bond after staying together. Earlier, it was said that female should be younger than men but today the definitions have changed so if the society can accept that then why not this? Also, to target him for his profession is not correct. People should keep professional and personal differences. A lot of people do a lot of things behind closed doors, to accept a relationship in public is not easy”, she said.

Now, controversial queen Rakhi Sawant has come up with her reaction on Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu’s relationship on social media. Rakhi posted her over-dramatic videos on her Instagram in which she has commented on a lot of things about Anup and Jasleen.

In the video, Rakhi can be seen advising Anup Jalota to start laying eyes on other women in the house as his girlfriend is too hot. This comment from Rakhi is not that surprising as she has always been commenting on other’s life many a time.

When Anup had introduced Jasleen as his girlfriend on the stage, Salman Khan and Dibang got shocked and surprised together. They indirectly pulled Anup’s legs but the lovebirds didn’t bother about it.