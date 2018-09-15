Bigg Boss 12: Here’s the leaked inside video of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12 house
Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss season 12 is coming up and we can’t help but get all excited for the same. The theme for this season is Vichitra Jodi and like mentioned in the title, the theme is pretty self-explanatory. There will be jodis on the show and the makers will throw in some singles too who will be paired on the show itself! There is a right mix of celebrity and commoner contestants on the show and it will be pretty interesting to see how things will turn out. While there are still couple of days to go for the show, there is a leaked video of the famous Bigg Boss house circulating on the net which has got us all pumped up for the season to begin.
The interiors this year around are blue and there is an aquatic feel to the same. This has something to do with the fact that the show was launched in Goa where Salman introduced the theme to the masses. It was all about sun, the surf and the sea and the new home reflects this theme. There will be six couples entering the show along with five singles. Therefore, there are six double beds and five single beds in the house. It is really interesting to see how things will pan out between these contestants. For now, the confirmed contestants are: Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbhichiyaa. Other names include, Mahika Sharma along with boyfriend, Srishty Rode of Ishqbaaaz fame, among others.
Bigg Boss will premiere on Sunday, September 16 and will be aired on the prime time: 9 pm every single day. Fans are mighty pleased with these changed timings! Check out the leaked video of the house below.
