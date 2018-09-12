Bigg Boss 12 goes wet and wild! Salman Khan show to have Goa touch with beach theme; read details

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12 is all set to go on air from September 16 on Colors. Ever since the announcement of the date, people are excited to know the contestants and a look of the house. And guess what, we have got some interesting details about the Bigg Boss 12 house.

Keeping launch theme in mind, as per Bollywood Life, Bigg Boss 12 house will be having beach theme this year. The house would be having twin-sharing beds as well as some single beds. Interestingly, the flooring of the bedroom would be such that it would look as if the members are walking on the surface of water. Reportedly, the house has been designed by popular art designer and now a filmmaker Omung Kumar. Many people don’t know that the Mary Kom director had designed the house even for the previous seasons of the show.

Meanwhile, there have been many celebrity names been doing the rounds for the show. Popular TV celebs like Dipika Kakar, Neha Pendse, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Shaleen Bhanot, Ssumier Pasricha, Anup Jalota, S Sreenath, Scarlett Rose and Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen can enter the house. Though these people are not yet confirmed but we as well as viewers are excited to see who will enter the house.