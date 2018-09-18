Bigg Boss 12: ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ singer Deepak Thakur composes quirky number on Bigg Boss
COLORS’ Bigg Boss 12 has returned with yet another sensational season of the blockbuster entertainment reality show with none other than Salman Khan as the nation’s most loved host. With the unique format revolving around ‘Vichitra Jodi’, the famous house is now filled with a great mix of celebrities who’ve entered the house as singles and will be facing Commoner Jodi’s as competition.
One such interesting Jodi from Bihar is of a singer and fan, Deepak Thakur, a talented musician whose songs has featured in Bollywood movies like Gangs of Wasseypur and Mukkabaaz. Deepak has entered the house with his fan, Urvashi Vani.
Giving this young musician some company in the house, is the Bhajan maestro of India – Anup Jalota who was extremely happy to have a budding musician as company. On the very first day in the house, Anup ji challenged Deepak to try his hand at song composition. Deepak, being the live wire came up with a quirky song on Bigg Boss and lived up to everyone’s expectations.
Deepak sang the song which beautifully managed to summarize the entire show’s concept. His song is set to be a big hit amongst the viewers just as it is amongst the Bigg boss house-mates, already.