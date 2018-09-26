Bigg Boss 12: Former winner Gauahar Khan slams Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma for playing unfair

After last night’s episode we can finally say that, Bigg Boss is getting dramatic. Yesterday the first torture-your-co-contestant task took place in the form of ‘Samudri Lootere’ and with that like many seasons, people criticised this task. But one person was especially not happy with how sanchalaks Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma changed the rules of the task.

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan is also following the latest season of Bigg Boss. After the airing of last night’s episode, she tweeted, “Sanchalak my foot!! Haathon se face cover nahi kar sakte????????? Damn u !”

The Bigg Boss 12 contestants were seen performing the luxury budget task in which singles were given a golden ring and they had to play the role of prisoners, while the jodis had to anything get the golden ring back from the singles and vice versa.

Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik were the sanchalak of the task. During the task one of them said that the singles can’t cover their faces if something (Red chilli paste) is being applied on it. That really showed how unbiased the captains are towards the singles. On tonight’s episode, we will see tables being turned as singles will get a chance to torture the jodis.