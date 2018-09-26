Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#AadhaarVerdict
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Entertainment / Bigg Boss 12: Former winner Gauahar Khan slams Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma for playing unfair

Bigg Boss 12: Former winner Gauahar Khan slams Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma for playing unfair

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 26, 2018 03:12 pm
FOLLOW US:

bigg boss, bigg boss 7 winner, gauahar khan, gauahar khan's youtube channel, Things you've Never heard about me!, gauahar khan news

After last night’s episode we can finally say that, Bigg Boss is getting dramatic. Yesterday the first torture-your-co-contestant task took place in the form of ‘Samudri Lootere’ and with that like many seasons, people criticised this task. But one person was especially not happy with how sanchalaks Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma changed the rules of the task.

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan is also following the latest season of Bigg Boss. After the airing of last night’s episode, she tweeted, “Sanchalak my foot!! Haathon se face cover nahi kar sakte????????? Damn u !”

The Bigg Boss 12 contestants were seen performing the luxury budget task in which singles were given a golden ring and they had to play the role of prisoners, while the jodis had to anything get the golden ring back from the singles and vice versa.

Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik were the sanchalak of the task. During the task one of them said that the singles can’t cover their faces if something (Red chilli paste) is being applied on it. That really showed how unbiased the captains are towards the singles. On tonight’s episode, we will see tables being turned as singles will get a chance to torture the jodis.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • An avoidable act

    It is sheer brazenness that the government has arranged to have the University Grants Commission to issue a circular to…

  • A new twist in Rafale deal

    A new angle has emerged in the on-going Rafale controversy. It is claimed the reason why Rahul Gandhi is so…

  • Europe is swinging far right

    There is a powerful shift emerging in politics around the world and in Europe in particular. While broadly there has…

  • Fifty shades of being bold

    manmarziyaan, manmarziyaan movie, manmarziyaan movie review, anurag kashyap, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee PannuHad just watched Manmarziyaan, in which the leading lady is a spitfire. One scene, however, was particularly galling; she has…

  • Portents of defeat

    Kamalendra Kanwar, Editorial, Maldives, India, Chinese Hegemony, World affairsWith President Abdulla Yameen conceding defeat in the recent general elections in the Indian Ocean island-state of Maldives, the decks…