Bigg Boss 12: Ex-winner Shilpa Shinde supports the age defying relationship of Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu

After a grand premiere of Bigg Boss season, 12 spilled the beans on Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu’s relationship, viewers were caught off-guard. The 65-year-old bhajan singer being with a 28-year-old woman has led to the couple being trolled. From memes to social media shaming their private life, things outside the house seems to be getting uglier as days go by.

However, when Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde asked about their relationship, she got furious and ask people to stop judging them. In an interaction with Pinkvilla, Shilpa said, “Anup ji is not an isolated example of such relationships to feel weird about it. I don’t think it is wrong if two people are compatible and have developed a bond after staying together. Earlier, it was said that female should be younger than men but today the definitions have changed so if the society can accept that then why not this? Also, to target him for his profession is not correct. People should keep professional and personal differences. A lot of people do a lot of things behind closed doors, to accept a relationship in public is not easy.”

Jasleen also went on to say in the Bigg Boss 12 house that Anup is the most special person in her life and they share a bond more than love. It would certainly be entertaining to see housemates deal with this ‘vichitra jodi’ in the coming days.