Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar shares experience of meeting Shah Rukh for the first time; Watch video

‘Bigg Boss 12‘ season has kicked off and now we are well into the second week of the show. One of the most popular contestants is television actress Dipika Kakar. She is both popular and a very strong contestant inside the house. She has made her presence felt inside the house in a very short time with her strong decisiveness, a quality which is always appreciated in the glass walled house. In one of the leaked, unseen videos from the show Dipika is seen narrating to her fellow contestants her first experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan for a gig. Dipika said that she was working on a gig which involved Shah Rukh Khan, Urmila Matondkar and choreographer Terence Lewis. She said that she felt over the moon when she went to Mannat and SRK called her his co-star. She said that the more she comes to understand big stars; she knows that what makes the great is the fact that they are humble to the core. Dipika was presented with this opportunity when she was shooting for ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ almost seven years. She is grateful for the same even today.

Dipika is a single contestant who has entered the show without a partner. She is giving a tough completion to all the inmates out there. She is already has many votes from within the house and has also been totally aggressive with her game barring one time when she broke down during the first Rajkumar task in the house where she felt that she did not do justice to the work given at hand.

‘Bigg Boss 12’ is currently running at changed timings is slowly picking up pace with contestants giving a lot of masala in form of controversies and fights from within the house.