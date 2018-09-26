Bigg Boss 12 Day 9: ‘Samundari Lootere’ task gets ugly, Neha Pendse has a break down and more

The second week’s luxury budget task commenced in the Bigg Boss house on Tuesday. Having lost benefits during the first BB conference, contestants had to put on their game faces to not take this one lightly. With nominations, captaincy and luxuries at stake, here’s all the action from Day 9.

Bigg Boss introduced the ‘Samundari Lootere’ which was a spin off on sea pirates. The task had jodis competing against singles with Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik as sanchalaks.

According to the task rules, single celebs will have to be the prisoners of the pirate jodis first. The prisoners will be seated on a chair and will have to protect a golden ring from being snatched by the other party. The pirates will try their best to get it off through creative means.

With contestants planning ways and means to attain the ring, cricketer S Sreesanth warns them that if anybody crosses the line he will beat them up. Neha Pendse comes in as the first one to be seated and eventually breaks down after being doused with soap water. This was followed by Dipika Kakar, who sits on the chair next but is disqualified for getting up. Karanvir Bohra survives the Samundari Lootere task for the day.

After completion of one party, it’s time for jodis to embrace the throne for the task. This one’s got to be an equally gripping episode with the winner to be announced tomorrow.