Bigg Boss 12 Day 24: Dipika Kakar nominates Sreesanth for eviction, latter joins Anup Jalota in secret room
There are no permanent foes or friends in the Bigg Boss house and that’s hundred percent true. It is interesting to see how equations change within moments and relationships end like a pack of cards falling down in one swift motion. Yesterday’s episode was an eye opener in that context.
While the luxury budget task was ongoing, Bigg Boss shocked the inmates by announcing mid week eliminations. Oh yes, the highlight of the episode on Wednesday were mid-week elimination orchestrated by the Bigg Boss. The day started with as usual morning dance and banter between the contestants. In fact, Jasleen was singing one of Anup’s bhajans in the bathroom and that highly impressed him. Anup watched her sing from secret room and admitted that she really sings well and will be a star one day.The day progressed with as usual skirmishes between Sreesanth and the Khan sisters and Dipika Kakar consoling and protecting him. Shivashish and Surbhi too continue with their tiff. Inmates feel Surbhi provoked him. Shivashish also fat shamed her and called her a ‘hathi’. Bigg Boss announced mid-week elimination and that came as a massive shock to the inmates. In an innovative manner, Bigg Boss put the nominated inmates Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra and Nehha Pendse in coffins and called out for open nominations from the inmates.
What was most shocking was the fact that Sreesanth’s trusted friend Dipika Kakar nominated him from eviction. Everyone was massively stunned. Dipika broke down trying to explain but the harm was already done. None of the contestants nominated Karan and most nominations were for Nehha. But Bigg Boss again gave a final twist to this procedure and said that while the inmates did their job, the final twist from the makers was their votes were NOT the deciding factor in eviction but the final call was with the ‘junta’. Therefore, it was announced that Sreesanth will face eviction.
In actuality, Sreesanth was send to secret room to join Anup Jalota and was not really evicted but Dipika broke down and was trying to justify why she nominated Sreesanth. Now, Bigg Boss is set to announce voting for eviction between Nehha and Karanvir in the next episode. Stay tuned for more updates and inside scoops from the glass walled house.