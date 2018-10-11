Bigg Boss 12 Day 24: Dipika Kakar nominates Sreesanth for eviction, latter joins Anup Jalota in secret room

Families in fights Family-owned parties invariably go through a period of uncertainty over succession when the leader is no longer in a position…

Adapt empathetic attitude towards children It is very depressing to read the news of school and college going students committing suicide, more often these days.…

Gold import duties need to be streamlined Last fortnight, the government of India released a list of 19 items where import duties had been raised (the list…

They treat women as a perk of power The #MeToo movement has gathered force and wound up on the threshold of Parliament. Demands for the resignation of Union…