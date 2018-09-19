Bigg Boss 12: Day 2 ends with Sreesanth adamant on leaving the house after ‘upbringing’ feud with Somi Khan

It has been forty eight hours under one roof for the contestants in Bigg Boss season 12 and seems like the drama didn’t take long to commence. With the BB press conference task still in motion, the new guests for the day were Bigg Boss season 11 winner Shilpa Shine and television actor Karan Patel. Read on for detailed updates on all the action on day two.

As contestants are working sans a house captain, there have been several clashes on the daily chores and responsibilities. The morning routine kicked off with a heated argument between Saba Khan and Srishty Rode. It didn’t end there and continued to be a highly discussed issue over breakfast.

The day had only begun when Saba called in for a round table meeting and the argument over daily duties got even uglier. Furthermore the feud took the heat on Dipika Kakkar who used it to reflect in the task of conference.

Despite a handful of points argued on the panel, Dipika won the round but as a surprise, Shilpa Shinde supported the Khan sisters claiming one needs no group or bandwagon to follow in this house.

Furthermore as the conference continued it was Sreesanth against Saurabh and Shivashish where the trio didn’t perform and raised a red flag for the task to be called off. This had housemates infuriated with the cricketer resulting in him having an argument with Saba questioning her upbringing. As housemates stuck by Miss Khan, Sree was adamant to leave the house.

What's next for the reality show with a contestant not wanting to stay over forty eight hours?