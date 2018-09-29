Bigg Boss 12 Day 12: Nehha Pendse new captain for the house, Deepak chokes Somi and more
Bigg Boss 12 house seems to be turning into warzone as days go by. After an argument between Romil-Nirmal and other single contestants, Sreesanth again starts his drama of walking out of the house. Meanwhile, housemates also get the new captain for the house.
So, let’s see what happened on day 12 in the Bigg Boss 12 house:
After an argument with Romil-Nirmal and other Jodi contestants, Sreesanth threatens to leave the house. Meanwhile, Dipika, Nehha try to calm him down. However, the cricketer said Bigg Boss wants him to beat up other contestants. Sreesanth starts crying near the main door of the house. Kriti tries to call him inside the house but he refuses. Later, Karanvir Bohra tries to make him feel better.
Kya #RomilChoudhary aur #NirmalSingh se bhid kar ho jayenge @sreesanth36 ghar se bahar? Janne ke liye dekhiye #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje! #BiggBoss12@iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @TheGarnierMan @letsdroom pic.twitter.com/Wmtkrs3I6j
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 28, 2018
Coming back to the discussion in the house, all contestants nominate Romil-Nirmal and Dipika for kaal kothri. Bigg Boss tells contestants to put Dipika, Romil and Nirmal to the kaal kothri but Romil says that he won’t go as he performed well in the task. He says he’d break people’s arms if they tried to send him to jail.
Dipika and Nirmal enter the kaal kothari but Romil still continues to argue with other housemates. Later, Karanvir decides to spend the night beside the kaal kothri to accompany Dipika. After an argument, Romil agrees to enter the kaal kothri and says goodbye to others.
On day 12, Bigg Boss woke them up on ‘Woh sikandar Hi Dosto’ hinting at that the captaincy task for the week. Bigg Boss asked Nehha to get her team of singles to nominate 2 contestants from either their team or one from the singles and one from the jodi’s for captaincy. This special power was given to the single team for being the winners of the luxury budget task.
Without much confusion and no excessive banter on who to choose, for their representative, the individuals picked their candidate unanimously and they chose Nehha and Karanvir from their team for the same.
A grand twist came in when Bigg Boss announced that the jodis will have the power to choose their captain. Post the announcement, both Nehha and Karanvir were seen skilfully trying to manipulate the jodis so that they voted in their favour.
Kyun hogayi anban #SomiKhan, #SabaKhan aur #DeepakThakur ke beech? Kya bach payengi jodiyaan unke gusse se? Janne ke liye dekhiye #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje! #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/9iS9U5CXG4
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 28, 2018
Amidst the excitement for the task, Deepak and Khan sisters get into a big fight. Apparently, Somi woke up Deepak while he was sleeping and he choked her a little too hard as he grabbed on to her scarf. He apologised to her but Saba fought with him for being hard to her sister.
Back to captaincy task, there were two sets of stumps kept with Karanvir and Nehha’s name on it. Each member from a jodi had to come as a wicketkeeper to Sreesanth’s bowling and would then have the power to stump the wicket of that contestant who they thought wasn’t worthy of being captain by justifying their actions. This task had 5 rounds and at the end whoever had the highest score was declared the captain.
After getting a majority from the housemates, Nehha Pendse becomes the new captain of the house.
Bigg Boss 12’s second week has witnessed a lot of ups and downs. Hence, it would be interesting to see how Salman Khan would react to these incidences in today’s weekend ka vaar episode.