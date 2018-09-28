Bigg Boss 12 Day 11: Mastermind Vikas Gupta shows mirror to housemates, Romil-Nirmal’s feud with singles and more
After a dramatic end of luxury budget task Samudri Lootere, Bigg Boss 12 housemates have now divided themselves into the battle of playing fair and unfair during tasks. While Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani’s Jodi received huge support from the singles, however other pairs have now started considering them a big threat in the team.
Let’s see what happened on Day 11 in Bigg Boss 12 house:
- Day 11 starts with the song, ‘Koi Hero Yaha, Koi Zero Yaha’. Interestingly, contestants didn’t know that the song had a surprise element weaved in, one that left all in shock.
- Bigg Boss gave a big shocker to the housemates by taking ‘Mangluto’ away from the house. Due to this, Deepak and Romil got upset and dejected as it was their favourite place of gossiping.
- Amidst the shock, Bigg Boss dropped a new bomb in the house by bringing finalist of Bigg Boss 11 and mastermind of the show, Vikas Gupta in the house.
- As a part of this activity, Bigg Boss asked all the housemates to freeze wherever they were and not to react in any situation. Vikas went to each contestant with a mirror and spoke about their behaviour in the house and how their actions are being perceived by the outside world. Vikas’s revelations distressed and made many uncomfortable.
- After Gupta’s allegations on Saurabh Patel, the latter got upset and said that he’s in the house because he deserves to be in. While Sreesanth also got angry with his statement and said that he doesn’t know him.
- Soon after, Vikas Gupta left, another announcement came from Bigg Boss, asking the contestant to nominate 3 contestants for the Kaal kothri punishment. Accustomed to debate, the contestants argued on who they want to send into the most challenging den.
- Many contestants including all the singles nominated Romil and Nirmal for being cruel in the task. However, Romil-Nirmal denied to accept the fact and refused to apologise. They got into argument with Sreesanth, Karanvir, Dipika, Neha, Srishty and Deepak. Amidst their argument, Sreesanth got frustrated and tried to walk out of the house once again. Will he succeed this time? We will know of it in today’s episode.