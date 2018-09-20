Bigg Boss 12: Daily riyaaz with Anup Jalota keeps the house mates busy
Devotional singer Anup Jalota who is popularly known for his bhajans is seen in a whole new avatar in Bigg Boss 12. Popularly known as ‘bhajan samraat’, Anup Jalota is seen practicing his songs daily, sometimes even before Bigg Boss plays the wake-up song.
The housemates have derived inspiration from Anupji and most of them now want to practice singing under his guidance. Anup Jalota was seen giving classes to Somi Khan who enjoyed sitting in front of the maestro and learning from him, first hand. In one instance, Karanvir Bohra and Romil were also seen getting into a jugalbandi with Anupji. Deepak Thakur added beatboxing to spice up the riyaaz sessions.
Will Anup Jalota’s training bring out a new singer in the Bigg Boss 12 house?