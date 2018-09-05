Bigg Boss 12 Contestant List: Bharti Singh to Scarlett Rose – These are tentative contestants to be part of Salman Khan’s show

Salman Khan is all set to bring the 12th season of Bigg Boss. The superstar has recently launched Bigg Boss 12 in Goa. We all know that Bigg Boss 12 is going to be the double dhamaka for the viewers as the format will be having pairs of the contestants in the mad house. Hence, everyone is very excited to know who will enter the house in pair.

At the launch of Bigg Boss 12, Salman Khan himself revealed the first Jodi of the show. Salman introduced comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa as the first pair contestants of the show. However, other contestants are still in talks and some of them have reportedly confirmed but it is not yet been revealed.

Bigg Boss is an exciting show and everyone wants to know who are the participants, here we bring to you a tentative list of the contestants of Bigg Boss 12. Take a look –

Dipika Kakar and Renu Kakar

Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika Kakar and her mother Renu Kakar, a daughter-mother duo is possibly the second pair to enter the Bigg Boss House. Earlier, there were reports stating that Dipika and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim may enter the house but after Shoaib backed out, the actress may enter the house with her mom.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee

Ram and Sita of popular show Ramayan, husband-wife duo Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are the next tentative couple of Bigg Boss 12. They have worked in many popular TV serials and loved by audiences a lot. And if reports are to be believed they have also signed the contract for the show. Though it is not confirmed but people would love to see them together in the real avatar.

Tanushree Dutta and Ishita Dutta

Bigg Boss has always been bringing film stars as the contestants of the show and this time they can reportedly bring Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress Tanushree Dutta and her sister actress Ishita Dutta together. Tanushree has worked in films like Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Dhol and other and widely praised for her innocent looks while Ishita Dutta’s role in Drishyam caught many eyeballs for her effortless acting skills. The sister duo can light up the small screen with their appearance in the show.

Subuhi Joshi and Siddharth Sagar

A boyfriend-girlfriend duo Subuhi Joshi and Siddharth Sagar are reportedly the next jodi for BB12. Subuhi was a finalist of Splitsvilla 08 while Siddharth Sagar is a popular comedian. The duo has always been expressing love for each other on social media, hence, it would be interesting to see their romance if they enter Bigg Boss 12 house.

Shaleen Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur

The ex-couple Shaleen Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur are the next tentative Jodi of Bigg Boss 12. The duo had won Nach Baliye when they were dating each other. However, after they got married, the problem started taking place between them which end up in divorce. Though it is not confirmed that Dalljiet Kaur would enter the house with Shaleen or not. If not then Shaleen can enter the house as an individual contestant. Let’s see what happens next!

Apart from couples, the show will also have individual contestants. So, let’s take a look at who can enter the house as individuals.

Scarlett Rose

MTV Splitsvilla 7 winner Scarlett Rose is the first tentative individual contestant of Bigg Boss 12. Scarlett has always been competitive in the reality shows. She is also known for her bold and sultry looks. Hence, it would be interesting to see her in Bigg Boss house.

Divya Agarwal

Divya Agarwal garnered solid attention when she entered the Bigg Boss 11 house to meet Priyank Sharma who was then a boyfriend of hers. Divya was also a contestant of Splitsvilla 10 where she was aggressive and outspoken.

Bigg Boss 12 will also be having commoners in pairs. However, their list is not yet been revealed. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 12 is all set to go on air from September 16, 2018, on Colors.

(The above list is not yet confirmed)