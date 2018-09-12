Bigg Boss 12: Bharti Singh plans to have baby on show, as hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa and her are all set to join the show

Salman Khan launched big boss 12 in Goa last week. There he mesmerized the audience with his performance and swagger and he also announced that the first couple to enter the big boss house is Bharti Singh and hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa as first jodi of this season. Earlier they were part of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 (KKK), now they are ready as a couple to participate in a controversial reality show. Bharti herself said that she is excited to participate in the show along with here hubby Haarsh.

This is their 2nd show as a couple after marriage and now probably are planning for a baby in the reality show. When asked what made her be a part of the show, Bharti replied in an interview with Indian Express, “After a long honeymoon, we flew to Argentina for Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK) together. And now I think we might just plan our baby on the reality show (laughs). The makers had spoken to me about doing the show at the time of KKK but I said let me come back and then decide. When they told me I will enter with Haarsh, I was happy. He doesn’t have time for me otherwise. Ab kahan jayega bhaag ke (where will he run away now).”

Bollywood Life an entertainment portal quoted Haarsh as saying , “I wouldn’t lie but we are scared. Although the audience will get to see us the way we are, you never know what comes ahead. One wrong move and our image could be tarnished.” Bharti further added, “Yes, and that will soon become people s perception also. Colors will make sure it plays that as the promo again and again (giggles). We have decided that we will maintain our patience. Haarsh tells me that how many days will you survive just by making people laugh. But I know I wont react until provoked. Also, I will have my own personal shoulder to cry on, so I am sorted. As for Haarsh, its a paid holiday for him. His wife will be there to take care of him throughout.”