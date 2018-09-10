Bigg Boss 12: Bhajan singer Anup Jalota to enter Salman Khan’s show as celebrity participant?
Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss‘ season 12 is all set to kick-start from September 16. Ever since the makers announced the new season, there are many names which are being rumoured to be on the contestant list and the latest one is a famous devotional singer, Anup Jalota. A close source told Indian Express, Jalota was apprehensive about doing the show as he has a clean image with less controversies. But the makers have managed to convince him and he may enter the show as one of the single celebrity contestants.
Meanwhile, earlier last week, the show had a grand event in Goa where Salman introduced comedian Bharti and husband Haarsh Lambachiya as the first celebrity contestant. There are other celebrity names which are doing rounds such as Dipika Kakar, Danny D, Maahika Sharma, popular YouTuber Deepak Kalal and Splitsvilla 7 fame Scarlett Rose.
The show has also got a new time slot. The show will air at 9 PM on weekdays instead of 10.30 PM. Earlier, only Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar aired at 9 PM.