Bigg Boss 12: Anup-Jasleen shine amidst chaos, Deepak gets upset with housemates, all the drama from Day 1
Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss 12 has finally begun and as expected the dramatic shades of every contestant are coming out of its first day itself. From Anup Jalota and girlfriend Jasleen taking over, to Deepak Thakur crying, here’s all the action and drama that hit the bulletins on Bigg Boss 12’s day 1.
“Yeh jacuzzi-jacuzzi kya hai?” #DeepakThakur can’t stop talking about the #BB12 house! Tune in tonight at 9 PM and watch him in his anokha andaaz. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/T2rq0Oh97m
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 17, 2018
- Entering as one of the vichitra Jodi’s of the Bigg Boss 12 house, Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Joshi were seen fascinated by the ‘jacuzzi’ and were keen to amp up their general knowledge. On the other hand, Dipika Kakar and Saurabh Patel took a charge of kitchen whereas, Karanvir Bohra being OCD on cleanliness was seen with his act of checking neatness in the house.
- Stirring things up, Bigg Boss announced the first task of the season – ‘BB Press Conference’ which would have a huge impact in the nomination process. After every gong, one single contestant will challenge one Jodi who they think is weaker than them. At the press conference, both single and Jodi’s will need to defend themselves stating why they are not weak as compared to the other in front of the housemates (playing the role of press) and Sanchalaks i.e. ex-contestants Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani. The deciding factor will lie in the hands of the other housemates and the sanchalaks’ and their decision will effect this week’s nomination.
.@anupjalota aur #JasleenMatharu ke baare mein #BB12 housemates ke vichaar hai tikhe! Kya hoga iska asar? Dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje #BiggBoss12 par.@Chingssecret @campusshoes @PanasonicIndia @SportobyMacho pic.twitter.com/CozJmeRD19
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 17, 2018
- During the press conference, single contestant Srishty Rode challenges Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu and cross question them over their relationship status. Being a bone of contention in the house, Jasleen and Anup confidently answered their questions. Especially, Jasleen said that her and Anup’s relationship is more than friendship. She stated that there are many relations other than being a couple. After the cross-questioning session, majority contestants considered Anup and Jasleen as a weak Jodi, however, panel chief, Hina and Hiten gave their thumbs up to the vichitra Jodi.
- On the second gong, Nehha Pendse challenges Deepak Kumar and Urvashi Joshi. Neha says that being commoners, Deepak and Urvashi would find difficulties to survive in the house. Meanwhile, other contestants also questioned Deepak for his way of talking with other contestants. Many including Nehha thought its fake but Deepak and Urvashi smartly defend themselves and win the round with majority of votes in their favour.
- At the end of the episode, Khan Sisters Saba and Somi think to bring some entertainment in the house. They plan a fake fight with Shivashish Mishra by which housemates would directly get involved in. After the fake session, Sreesanth and Urvashi get upset with them.
