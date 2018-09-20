Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota becomes a ‘Prince’ WOOS women with Sunny Leone’s Baby Doll, girlfriend Jasleen Matharu looks on

Bigg Boss 12 is getting more interesting with each passing day. It is also taking a weird turn as days are progressing. We are just three days into the show and the drama has already begun. First fights have happened, dreaded nominations took place and one contestant (S. Sreesanth) has threatened to leave the glass walled house! Amidst this tamasha, there is a Bhajan king Anup Jalota who us grabbing all the limelight by his unconventional relationship with Jasleen Matharu who is 37 years younger to him. There were questions raised to them with regard to their relationship and both were unclear about the same. While ex Bigg Boss contestant Shilpa Shinde supported them, many in the house are against them.

The latest update in the house is that the Bhajan King was made a Prince (no we are not kidding) in the next task of Bigg Boss and all the women turned princesses who are supposed to woo him and get Rose from him to win! Oh My God! We…can’t….even…deal with this madness. Anup got into his character and started singing Sunny Leone’s ‘Baby Doll’ song for all the women in the house while girlfriend Jasleen Matharu looked on. Watch the video here:

While both Anup and Jasleen maintain that they are boyfriend – girlfriend, they have refrained from sleeping in the same bed. They are still finding their feet in the glass walled house but have already become extremely popular by now.