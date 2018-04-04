Bigg Boss 11’s Benafsha Soonawalla gets trolled for ramp walk; Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta come to rescue

Ex-Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawalla recently walked the ramp in Mumbai. But after her ramp walk, her haters started trolling her on social media. After seeing hatred on the social media, Benafsha posted a tweet on Twitter in which she wrote, “And man you guys have got to get over the Bigg Boss hate. When y’all started hating I felt bad for myself. Now I feel bad for y’all. Right now I’m listening to “na tum Jaano na hum” and having pizza. Life’s good ya. Chill maaro. Power to y’all. Bye.”

— Benafsha (@BenafshaSoona) April 2, 2018

Also, Benafsha shared a video of her ramp walk on Twitter and wrote, “Lots to come”.

Soon after that haters started trolling her once again. They also started body-shaming and comparing the celebrity with a monkey.

Check out the trolls:

Ghanta !! Ye kaisi walk hai. Bandariya — HayMur (@taniakarim6) April 2, 2018

What a unique ramp walk I can’t stop my laugh till now @BenafshaSoona — Shaun✨ (@kbreatlee) April 2, 2018

Mumbai mein bhi hote hain….????????

Later, her friends and contestants of Bigg Boss actress, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta, came in rescue of their buddy Benafsha. Hina Khan wrote on Twitter, “I want to see YOU walking the ramp once.. let’s see how good will your walk be.. what if it’s her debut..or what if she’s super excited.. why why calling names why spreading negativity.. why #disappointed it’s not always necessary to react the same way someone reacted #peaceout”.

I want to see YOU walking the ramp once.. let’s see how good will your walk be.. what if it’s her debut..or what if she’s super excited.. why why calling names why spreading negativity.. why #disappointed it’s not always necessary to react the same way someone reacted #peaceout https://t.co/xJJDKQFbbH — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) April 2, 2018

Moreover, Vikas Gupta wrote, “Yes some people will laugh at it while there will be some who will think it’s awesome as well . She is an artist , her walk is her expression and everyone including You have all the right to react but calling her names is not something that you need to do . � #SpreadHappiness”

Yes some people will laugh at it while there will be some who will think it’s awesome as well . She is an artist , her walk is her expression and everyone including You have all the right to react but calling her names is not something that you need to do . #SpreadHappiness — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) April 2, 2018

Well, even if they fought against each other in the Bigg Boss house, but their friendship can be seen strong outside the house.